Bishop-elect Stephen Chow meets the media at the Catholic Diocese Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Catholic Church
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s new Catholic bishop pledges to unify divided city and start healing process among young

  • Stephen Chow says focus must be on listening to youth and nurturing empathy in them
  • Observers said his measured tone and political wisdom made him a neutral figure acceptable to city’s politically divided Catholics, and “someone whom Beijing has yet to express dismay over”

Mimi Lau
Updated: 7:23pm, 18 May, 2021

