Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong
More than 2,000 subsidised flats in Hong Kong on sale at 50 per cent discount for public housing tenants
- Latest batch of new subsidised homes to be sold this month, with prices ranging from HK$1.18 million to HK$3.85 million
- Flats are in Kai Chuen Court in Diamond Hill, with average selling price of HK$7,390 per square foot
