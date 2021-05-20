Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

More than 2,000 subsidised flats in Hong Kong on sale at 50 per cent discount for public housing tenants

  • Latest batch of new subsidised homes to be sold this month, with prices ranging from HK$1.18 million to HK$3.85 million
  • Flats are in Kai Chuen Court in Diamond Hill, with average selling price of HK$7,390 per square foot

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:56pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong
Potential homebuyers look at a scale model of flats at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE