Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Society

India’s coronavirus crisis moves Hong Kong diaspora to raise funds, send medical supplies

  • City residents with family living in India especially affected by devastating second wave of infections
  • Although Hong Kong has long been home, ethnic Indians rally together to send oxygen concentrators, medical masks and more

Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:38am, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Baljinder Singh, who has sent medical supplies to India to help in the country’s battle with Covid-19, at his home in Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE