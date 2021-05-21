A simulated image shows the Mars landing of a China rover. Photo: Xinhua A simulated image shows the Mars landing of a China rover. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Mars mission: Hong Kong scientists behind Zhu Rong landing demand more government support for aerospace research

  • Polytechnic University researchers were tasked with developing an on-board surveillance camera for the Tianwen-1 Lander, and analysing potential landing sites
  • Scientists appeal for greater backing of aerospace research in the city as they recount the challenges of the Mars mission

Kanis Leung
Updated: 6:32pm, 21 May, 2021

