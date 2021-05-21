A simulated image shows the Mars landing of a China rover. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Mars mission: Hong Kong scientists behind Zhu Rong landing demand more government support for aerospace research
- Polytechnic University researchers were tasked with developing an on-board surveillance camera for the Tianwen-1 Lander, and analysing potential landing sites
- Scientists appeal for greater backing of aerospace research in the city as they recount the challenges of the Mars mission
Topic | China's space programme
A simulated image shows the Mars landing of a China rover. Photo: Xinhua