Photographer Redge Solley in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
‘Hong Kong in the 1960s’ photo exhibition: young expat’s images of street scenes, ‘ordinary stuff’ capture glimpses of era gone by
- Art director Redge Solley came to city in September 1969 after applying for a job on a whim. He left but returned again in 1974 and remained for two decades working for government
- Exhibition at EastPro Gallery in Causeway Bay gallery presents pictures not shown in public before
Topic | City Weekend
