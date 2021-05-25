The Sui Fai Factory Estate in Fo Tan is one of three sites to be converted into public housing. Photo: May Tse The Sui Fai Factory Estate in Fo Tan is one of three sites to be converted into public housing. Photo: May Tse
Three Hong Kong factory sites will be redeveloped into 4,200 flats to bolster public housing supply

  • Housing Authority factory estates in Kowloon Bay, Fo Tan and Cheung Sha Wan are to be converted into residential areas by 2031
  • Plan follows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s call for the authority to look at redeveloping such sites to help address years-long waiting times for public housing

Updated: 10:26am, 25 May, 2021

