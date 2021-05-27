Britain says 34,300 people had applied for its new BN(O) visas as of the end of March, and 7,200 were already approved. Photo: AFP
More than 34,000 Hongkongers apply for Britain’s new BN(O) visa scheme in its first two months
- Of those applicants, 7,200 had already been approved as of the end of March, Britain’s Home Office says
- Some 60 per cent of the applications were filed from outside Britain, while the rest were made inside the country
Britain says 34,300 people had applied for its new BN(O) visas as of the end of March, and 7,200 were already approved. Photo: AFP