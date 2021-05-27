Britain says 34,300 people had applied for its new BN(O) visas as of the end of March, and 7,200 were already approved. Photo: AFP Britain says 34,300 people had applied for its new BN(O) visas as of the end of March, and 7,200 were already approved. Photo: AFP
More than 34,000 Hongkongers apply for Britain’s new BN(O) visa scheme in its first two months

  • Of those applicants, 7,200 had already been approved as of the end of March, Britain’s Home Office says
  • Some 60 per cent of the applications were filed from outside Britain, while the rest were made inside the country

Phila Siu
Updated: 8:50pm, 27 May, 2021

