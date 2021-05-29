Gary Tse, who opened Cofflow in Sham Shui Po, is one of many entrepreneurs who have tried to make the pandemic work for them. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus shakes up Hong Kong restaurant scene, with new players opening cafes, veterans chasing lower rents in residential areas
- As Hong Kong’s tourist spots go quiet, new eateries sprout in older districts, far-flung areas
- Entrepreneurs brave uncertainties, open 2,700 new restaurants as pandemic drives rents down
Topic | City Weekend
Gary Tse, who opened Cofflow in Sham Shui Po, is one of many entrepreneurs who have tried to make the pandemic work for them. Photo: Xiaomei Chen