Hong Kong mountaineer Ada Tsang (foreground) reached the summit of Mount Everest in a record time of 25 hours and 50 minutes on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hongkonger Ada Tsang is the fastest woman to conquer Mount Everest. What was on her mind?
- Former life education teacher was the first Hong Kong woman to scale the peak on a perilous trek that took four days, but this time, she did it in just about 26 hours
- There were Covid-19 fears, with Nepal battling a surge in infections, but her camp took precautions and remained infection-free
Topic | Guinness World Records
