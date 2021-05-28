Hong Kong mountaineer Ada Tsang (foreground) reached the summit of Mount Everest in a record time of 25 hours and 50 minutes on Sunday. Photo: Handout Hong Kong mountaineer Ada Tsang (foreground) reached the summit of Mount Everest in a record time of 25 hours and 50 minutes on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hongkonger Ada Tsang is the fastest woman to conquer Mount Everest. What was on her mind?

  • Former life education teacher was the first Hong Kong woman to scale the peak on a perilous trek that took four days, but this time, she did it in just about 26 hours
  • There were Covid-19 fears, with Nepal battling a surge in infections, but her camp took precautions and remained infection-free

Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:31pm, 28 May, 2021

