Coronavirus: ‘Hongkongers are not indifferent to their plight’ – cafe owner delivers free meals, uplifting messages to Taipei health workers
- Cafe owner Andy Lam repaying the encouragement and support shown by those in his second home
- Hospital workers touched by kind words written on bags containing free meals
