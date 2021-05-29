Andy Lam, who operates September, a Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng in Taipei. Photo: SCMP Pictures Andy Lam, who operates September, a Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng in Taipei. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Andy Lam, who operates September, a Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng in Taipei. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus: ‘Hongkongers are not indifferent to their plight’ – cafe owner delivers free meals, uplifting messages to Taipei health workers

  • Cafe owner Andy Lam repaying the encouragement and support shown by those in his second home
  • Hospital workers touched by kind words written on bags containing free meals

Gary Cheung

Updated: 2:02pm, 29 May, 2021

