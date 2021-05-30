Lewis Wong has been repairing industrial printers, machines and electrical appliances at his workshop in Cheung Sha Wan for more than a decade. Photo: Gigi Choy Lewis Wong has been repairing industrial printers, machines and electrical appliances at his workshop in Cheung Sha Wan for more than a decade. Photo: Gigi Choy
‘Big headache’ for Hong Kong workshop owners in factory estates making way for public housing

  • Compensation deal includes 15 months’ rent, and more for those who leave within nine months
  • Only 60 vacant units at remaining estates, so most must move to private industrial buildings

Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:15am, 30 May, 2021

