People queue to get the Sinovac vaccination at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: lottery to win HK$10.8 million flat opens on June 15, businesses offer range of cash perks for vaccination

  • Competition runs until September 1, open to permanent ID card holders who are aged 18 and above
  • Manufacturers’ group and banks also announce incentives for residents to get fully vaccinated

Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:09pm, 2 Jun, 2021

People queue to get the Sinovac vaccination at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
