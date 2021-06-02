People queue to get the Sinovac vaccination at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: lottery to win HK$10.8 million flat opens on June 15, businesses offer range of cash perks for vaccination
- Competition runs until September 1, open to permanent ID card holders who are aged 18 and above
- Manufacturers’ group and banks also announce incentives for residents to get fully vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
