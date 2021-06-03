A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong barge fire sends cloud of acrid smoke sweeping across city, as vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste bursts into flames
- Residents as far away as Sha Tin complain about effects of smoke as officials advise people to stay indoors with windows closed
- Fire Services Department sends four boats to battle blaze and says 15 crew members have been found safe
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong