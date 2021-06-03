A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong barge fire sends cloud of acrid smoke sweeping across city, as vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste bursts into flames

  • Residents as far away as Sha Tin complain about effects of smoke as officials advise people to stay indoors with windows closed
  • Fire Services Department sends four boats to battle blaze and says 15 crew members have been found safe

Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:56am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
A barge carrying 2,000 tonnes of metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE