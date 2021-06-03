A smoky West Kowloon on Wednesday night as a fire rages on a boat in the harbour. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong cargo boat fire: false alarms, discomfort and the need for more data – residents recount night of stinking dread
- Sham Shui Po district worst hit, with air pollution levels beyond normal mark; officials accused of not releasing enough information and timely advice
- But detectors carried by firefighters indicated no toxicity at scene, while expert estimates stench only lasted a short period with minimal health risks
