Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook
Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong researchers sceptical about plan to use hotels, guest houses as transitional housing for families in subdivided flats

  • Residents do not like the idea of sharing kitchens and other facilities with neighbours, survey finds
  • Researchers interviewed 15 families living in subdivided flats last December to understand their expectations and views on transitional housing

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:32pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook
Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE