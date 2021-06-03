Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong researchers sceptical about plan to use hotels, guest houses as transitional housing for families in subdivided flats
- Residents do not like the idea of sharing kitchens and other facilities with neighbours, survey finds
- Researchers interviewed 15 families living in subdivided flats last December to understand their expectations and views on transitional housing
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Cruise Hotel, which is now called B Hotel, joined a transitional housing project. Photo: Facebook