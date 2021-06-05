People holding candles stand on the street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang People holding candles stand on the street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Not just about Tiananmen but also 2019’: Hongkongers defying June 4 vigil ban say they are beaten but unbowed

  • Threat of national security law hangs over city as residents gather in small groups to remember events in Beijing in 1989
  • Some people wear black, others chant slogans, or attend mass as way to commemorate 32nd anniversary of crackdown in which hundreds died

Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Jeffie LamLaura WestbrookChris Lau
Jeffie Lam , Laura Westbrook  and Chris Lau

Updated: 12:26am, 5 Jun, 2021

