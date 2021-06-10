Two local groups are calling on the government to develop degraded brownfield sites for housing before resorting to land reclamation. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong housing: NGOs find enough previously unidentified brownfield sites to build 95,000 homes
- The report by the NGOs Greenpeace East Asia and Liber Research Community turned up 379 more hectares of brownfield sites than a previous government study
- The groups are calling on the government to take full advantage of the degraded land for developing housing before considering other alternatives like reclamation
