Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong faces brain drain of highly skilled mainland Chinese arrivals, Baptist University study warns
- Government must work to retain talent arriving from the mainland which is increasingly highly educated and well paid, researchers say
- Social workers report many mainland migrants encounter discrimination in the city, urge officials to run integration programmes
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung