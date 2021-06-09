Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong faces brain drain of highly skilled mainland Chinese arrivals, Baptist University study warns

  • Government must work to retain talent arriving from the mainland which is increasingly highly educated and well paid, researchers say
  • Social workers report many mainland migrants encounter discrimination in the city, urge officials to run integration programmes

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung  and Ngai Yeung

Updated: 10:25pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Highly skilled mainland Chinese residents have been coming to Hong Kong, but many will not stay long, a study has found. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE