Participants from the UK team at the opening ceremony of the Gay Games in Sydney in 2002. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Gay Games needs more support, lawmaker Regina Ip says as event struggles to find venues
- Organisers for next year’s Games, which will run from November 11 to 19, have yet to find half of 56 sites for dozens of sports and cultural events
- Ip says the event that promotes sexual diversity should receive more backing as it would help Hong Kong maintain its metropolitan image
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
