Hong Kong Gay Games needs more support, lawmaker Regina Ip says as event struggles to find venues

  • Organisers for next year’s Games, which will run from November 11 to 19, have yet to find half of 56 sites for dozens of sports and cultural events
  • Ip says the event that promotes sexual diversity should receive more backing as it would help Hong Kong maintain its metropolitan image

Participants from the UK team at the opening ceremony of the Gay Games in Sydney in 2002. Photo: AFP
