Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir. Photo: Handout
Panel backs grade one heritage status for three of Hong Kong’s century-old reservoirs
- Antiquities Advisory Board members say Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir, Peak Fresh Water Service Reservoir and Mount Gough Fresh Water Service Reservoir are important to city’s history
- Antiquities and Monuments Office will conduct a one-month public consultation on the grading and confirm its proposal in the next board meeting in September
Topic | Cultural Preservation
Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir. Photo: Handout