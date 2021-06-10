Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir. Photo: Handout Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir. Photo: Handout
Panel backs grade one heritage status for three of Hong Kong’s century-old reservoirs

  • Antiquities Advisory Board members say Albany Fresh Water Service Reservoir, Peak Fresh Water Service Reservoir and Mount Gough Fresh Water Service Reservoir are important to city’s history
  • Antiquities and Monuments Office will conduct a one-month public consultation on the grading and confirm its proposal in the next board meeting in September

