Hong Kong /  Society

Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung ramps up housing plan campaign, despite government dismissing his bid to build on edge of country park

  • Former chief executive wants to build 25,000 flats on edge of Tai Lam Country Park
  • Carrie Lam has already said idea is a non-starter, but experts believe suggestion could be part of Leung’s bid to regain top job

Tony Cheung  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Jun, 2021

