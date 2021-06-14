Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Homesick Malaysians in Hong Kong keep hopes afloat with dragon boat racing team to mark annual Tuen Ng Festival amid Covid-19 restrictions
- ‘Merdeka Paddlers’ is the first group from country to compete in traditional event, which has been watered down this year to a closed-off session called the Stanley Invitational Cup due to social-distancing rules
- Their team spans two units, totalling 40 members aged 20 to above 60 from all walks of life, some of whom have no experience in the sport
Topic | City Weekend
Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong