Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Society

Homesick Malaysians in Hong Kong keep hopes afloat with dragon boat racing team to mark annual Tuen Ng Festival amid Covid-19 restrictions

  • ‘Merdeka Paddlers’ is the first group from country to compete in traditional event, which has been watered down this year to a closed-off session called the Stanley Invitational Cup due to social-distancing rules
  • Their team spans two units, totalling 40 members aged 20 to above 60 from all walks of life, some of whom have no experience in the sport

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Malaysian team the ‘Merdeka Paddlers’, training at Stanley Beach. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE