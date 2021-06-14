The General Post Office in Central occupied a seafront location until 2007 but reclamation has since led to it becoming inland. Photo: Martin Chan
Historic Hong Kong post office HQ to be demolished as part of prime harbourfront development, but some architects want to save it
- General Post Office in Central to be knocked down with bids for prime site to be submitted by June 18
- Heritage enthusiasts want to save building and repurpose it for future use
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
The General Post Office in Central occupied a seafront location until 2007 but reclamation has since led to it becoming inland. Photo: Martin Chan