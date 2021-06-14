The General Post Office in Central occupied a seafront location until 2007 but reclamation has since led to it becoming inland. Photo: Martin Chan The General Post Office in Central occupied a seafront location until 2007 but reclamation has since led to it becoming inland. Photo: Martin Chan
Historic Hong Kong post office HQ to be demolished as part of prime harbourfront development, but some architects want to save it

  • General Post Office in Central to be knocked down with bids for prime site to be submitted by June 18
  • Heritage enthusiasts want to save building and repurpose it for future use

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:08am, 14 Jun, 2021

