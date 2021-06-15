Bowie Lam of Teen’s Key -- Young Women Development Network. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: for city’s sex workers, one group is aiming to provide support in safe, non-judgmental way
- Teen’s Key – Young Women Development Network wants to help women and young girls involved in prostitution to turn their lives around
- Group has been nominated for Spirit of Teamwork award which recognises those embracing their roles as socially responsible corporate citizens
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
