Hong Kong wheelchair climber Lai Chi-wai is a finalist for the awards. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong wheelchair climber Lai Chi-wai is a finalist for the awards. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards to honour city residents who have inspired others and added value to community

  • Awards, organised by the Post and property developer Sino Group, will honour individuals and groups whose remarkable accomplishments may otherwise go unnoticed
  • Eighteen finalists have been nominated for this year’s prizes and 11 judges will choose the recipients from among them

Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Updated: 11:02am, 15 Jun, 2021

