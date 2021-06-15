Hong Kong wheelchair climber Lai Chi-wai is a finalist for the awards. Photo: Edmond So
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards to honour city residents who have inspired others and added value to community
- Awards, organised by the Post and property developer Sino Group, will honour individuals and groups whose remarkable accomplishments may otherwise go unnoticed
- Eighteen finalists have been nominated for this year’s prizes and 11 judges will choose the recipients from among them
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
