A guest looks out from a hotel window on New Year’s Eve last year in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Bloomberg
Beware Hong Kong hotels’ staycation traps, warns city’s consumer watchdog
- Consumer Council urges buyers to read small print after guest checking into pet-friendly hotel is charged extra for bringing her cat
- Another woman booked a room with a sea view, only to find the bedroom looked out onto the roof of a commercial building
Topic | Hong Kong staycation
