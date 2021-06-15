A guest looks out from a hotel window on New Year’s Eve last year in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Bloomberg A guest looks out from a hotel window on New Year’s Eve last year in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Bloomberg
Beware Hong Kong hotels’ staycation traps, warns city’s consumer watchdog

  • Consumer Council urges buyers to read small print after guest checking into pet-friendly hotel is charged extra for bringing her cat
  • Another woman booked a room with a sea view, only to find the bedroom looked out onto the roof of a commercial building

Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:45pm, 15 Jun, 2021

