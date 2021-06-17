Spirit of Hong Kong Award nominee Manoj Dhar (left), co-founder and CEO of Integrated Brilliant Education, is focused on helping needy children succeed. Photo: Nora Tam
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: founder of charity offering tutoring to underprivileged children nominated for service to the community
- Manoj Dhar, who started Integrated Brilliant Education Limited five years ago, is focused on providing the means and infrastructure for needy students to succeed
- A total of 225 students receive after-school tutoring and Chinese language classes at his two centres in Cheung Sha Wan and Jordan
