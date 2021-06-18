Betty Fung will take over as head of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for a three-year term in October. Photo: Edmond So Betty Fung will take over as head of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for a three-year term in October. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Close aide to Hong Kong leader set to take over as head of troubled arts district

  • Long-time civil servant Betty Fung, who previously led the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority in an acting capacity, will officially take charge of the body for a three-year term starting in October
  • She will be taking the reins of an organisation that has been hit by controversy in recent months over the content of its collections and the departure of Fung’s predecessor

Topic |   West Kowloon Cultural District
Kanis Leung  and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:06pm, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
