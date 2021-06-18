Betty Fung will take over as head of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for a three-year term in October. Photo: Edmond So
Close aide to Hong Kong leader set to take over as head of troubled arts district
- Long-time civil servant Betty Fung, who previously led the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority in an acting capacity, will officially take charge of the body for a three-year term starting in October
- She will be taking the reins of an organisation that has been hit by controversy in recent months over the content of its collections and the departure of Fung’s predecessor
