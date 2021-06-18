This little piggy went to Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Facebook
Hogging the limelight: young wild boar pigs out in cross-harbour adventure, boarding two Hong Kong trains
- Plucky piglet negotiates Friday rush hour and escapes the clutches of MTR staff to cross from Hong Kong Island to New Territories
- The youngster starts first leg of journey at Quarry Bay station, alights at North Point interchange to take the Tseung Kwan O line over the water
