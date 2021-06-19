Organisers of the coming Gay Games in Hong Kong are hoping the government will help them secure venues in advance, including pools for aquatic events. Photo: AFP
Organisers of 2022 Gay Games lament Hong Kong’s red tape over advance venue bookings
- Some events may have to be cancelled if venues not secured a year in advance, organisers say
- Only National Sports Associations can make bookings 12 months in advance, and some have not been keen to help
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
Organisers of the coming Gay Games in Hong Kong are hoping the government will help them secure venues in advance, including pools for aquatic events. Photo: AFP