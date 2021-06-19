Four payment firms were picked for the scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
HK$5,000 vouchers: Hong Kong digital payment providers offer more goodies to lure consumers to platforms, finance chief warns merchants to play straight
- Rival payment platforms chosen for e-voucher scheme unveil raft of new offers, including additional digital money and iPhone giveaways
- Merchants who conspire with consumers to cash in the vouchers will be blacklisted and could face law enforcement action, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
