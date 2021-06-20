Paramedics get ready to load the bodies of Covid-19 victims onto an ambulance for cremation at a government-run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP
As the coronavirus batters their homeland, Nepalis in Hong Kong look to help
- ‘We are safer in Hong Kong, so why not do something for Nepal?’ says Sanjaya Rai, who has helped raise more than HK$278,000 to buy medical equipment
- Indra Gurung, who has also launched a fundraiser, says she cannot ignore crisis in the country: ‘They didn’t even have Panadol. That made me cry’
