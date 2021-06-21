Spirit of Hong Kong nominee Wong Yiu-kwan. Photo: May Tse
Building dreams one gadget at a time: retired Hong Kong teacher encourages student to unleash talent as inventors, innovators
- Wong Yiu-kwan, 61, is a Spirit of Hong Kong nominee for his decades-long work in motivating young people to see beyond books
- Those who blossomed under Wong’s guidance include home-grown celebrity inventor Chan Yik-hei, who has an asteroid in his name
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Spirit of Hong Kong nominee Wong Yiu-kwan. Photo: May Tse