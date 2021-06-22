Celeste Tang (left) and Dr Eliza Cheung. Photo: Nora Tam Celeste Tang (left) and Dr Eliza Cheung. Photo: Nora Tam
A helping hand on front lines of grief: Hong Kong Red Cross psychological support team there for those who have just lost loved ones to tragedy

  • For their selfless work, trained volunteer group from all walks of life has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
  • Celeste Tang recalls tending to distraught family members and friends of victims of the horrific Tai Po bus crash in 2018

22 Jun, 2021

Celeste Tang (left) and Dr Eliza Cheung. Photo: Nora Tam
