Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Kellie Yuen is a committed advocate for people with disabilities and mental health conditions. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dedicated Hong Kong volunteer wants to build a better society for people with disabilities and mental health conditions

  • For her efforts, social work graduate Kellie Yuen has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
  • ‘We may not always need to think big,’ she says, encouraging others to get involved. ‘Bit by bit we can achieve more’

Eddie Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 23 Jun, 2021

