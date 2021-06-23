Spirit of Hong Kong Awards nominee Kellie Yuen is a committed advocate for people with disabilities and mental health conditions. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dedicated Hong Kong volunteer wants to build a better society for people with disabilities and mental health conditions
- For her efforts, social work graduate Kellie Yuen has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- ‘We may not always need to think big,’ she says, encouraging others to get involved. ‘Bit by bit we can achieve more’
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
