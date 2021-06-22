HSBC later apologised for any inconvenience and said ‘there is no plan for any amendment of the services’. Photo: Sam Tsang HSBC later apologised for any inconvenience and said ‘there is no plan for any amendment of the services’. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC apologises after Hong Kong customers left worried they might not be able to use online banking services overseas

  • Banking giant later sought to pacify concerned clients, saying they could continue to access online services outside the city
  • Updated terms and conditions, which come into effect on July 26, sparked clients’ concern

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung  and Victor Ting

Updated: 11:47pm, 22 Jun, 2021

