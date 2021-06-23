Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ageing society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s ageing population the main focus of once-a-decade census, as city looks to measure future need for care services

  • Citywide survey began on Wednesday, with new data topic added to help guide government’s policymaking
  • Officials also expect study to give snapshot on population’s other needs in terms of education and public housing

Topic |   Ageing society
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:58pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong began its 10-yearly Census on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE