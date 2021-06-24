Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are sold in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are sold in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Apple Daily ends 26-year run in Hong Kong amid national security law crackdown as fans race to archive stories online

  • Parent company Next Digital says 1 million copies of final edition were printed, but some readers complain they still could not get one
  • Employees now out of work contemplate whether to remain in the business while efforts by supporters to archive millions of articles online spark legal questions

Ng Kang-chungDanny Mok
Ng Kang-chung , Danny Mok  and Brian Wong

Updated: 12:46am, 25 Jun, 2021

