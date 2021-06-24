Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are sold in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Apple Daily ends 26-year run in Hong Kong amid national security law crackdown as fans race to archive stories online
- Parent company Next Digital says 1 million copies of final edition were printed, but some readers complain they still could not get one
- Employees now out of work contemplate whether to remain in the business while efforts by supporters to archive millions of articles online spark legal questions
