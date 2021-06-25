The Shek Tong Tsui Public Library in Sai Wan. Photo: Google The Shek Tong Tsui Public Library in Sai Wan. Photo: Google
National security law: inquiry launched after books by Jimmy Lai displayed as recommended titles at Hong Kong public library

  • Photos posted online by member of pro-Beijing party show at least 10 titles by jailed media tycoon on rack labelled ‘librarian’s choice’
  • Leisure and Cultural Services Department says thorough investigation under way and warns that books must comply with security law

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:53am, 25 Jun, 2021

