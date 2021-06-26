May Tan was one of two woman on the board of Link Reit when she was appointed eight years ago. It now has four women on its 13-strong board. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Women on boards: quota proposal gains support as Hong Kong companies drag their feet on ensuring diversity
- No shortage of capable women for male-dominated boards, say those dismayed by slow pace of change
- Some listed companies balk at proposals, saying board appointments should be on merit, not gender
Topic | Gender equality
May Tan was one of two woman on the board of Link Reit when she was appointed eight years ago. It now has four women on its 13-strong board. Photo: Xiaomei Chen