The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So
The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Society

Sexual violence: exhibition gives voice to Hong Kong victims who felt isolated, blamed and did not report attacks

  • Eleven women find support, ‘alternative justice’, by coming forward to share painful experiences
  • Most victims stay silent, daunted by having to face medical checks, police and court process

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:00am, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So
The ‘#OneInSeven: Stories Beyond the Numbers’ exhibition uses objects from victims of sexual violence to tell their stories and empower them. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE