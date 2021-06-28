Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: persevering in face of health setbacks earns psychology graduate nomination from teachers’ union

  • Debbie Kwan overcame systemic lupus erythematosus and stiff person syndrome to win place at university
  • Overcoming adversity has earned her a nomination in Spirit of Perseverance category from Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union

Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Debbie Kwan. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE