An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hongkongers get ‘rare opportunity’ to examine lunar soil collected by China’s Chang’e 5 probe last year

  • The samples were taken by a robotic arm co-developed by researchers from Polytechnic University
  • The probe’s 23-day mission made China only the third country in history to collect samples from the moon’s surface

Topic |   China's space programme
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:15pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE