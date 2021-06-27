An exhibit showcasing lunar soil samples collected last year by China’s Chang’e 5 probe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers get ‘rare opportunity’ to examine lunar soil collected by China’s Chang’e 5 probe last year
- The samples were taken by a robotic arm co-developed by researchers from Polytechnic University
- The probe’s 23-day mission made China only the third country in history to collect samples from the moon’s surface
Topic | China's space programme
