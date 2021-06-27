Hongkongers queue in their droves for the last chance to ride the city’s fifth generation of Peak Tram carriages before they are taken out of service. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Peak Tram’s final day before lengthy closure draws hundreds, many queuing for hours for swansong ride on classic carriages
- Tram’s burgundy carriages are being decommissioned under HK$700 million upgrade that involves shutting the attraction for six months
- Hundreds queue on Sunday for farewell rides on the burgundy carriages, which have ferried nearly 140 million up and down Victoria Peak since 1989
Topic | Tourism
