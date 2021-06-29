Form 3 students and Spirit of Hong Kong nominees Fu Lee-lee (left) and Yeung Chin-hang show a pouch they designed to help classmates who move with the help of a walking frame. Xiaomei Chen
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: talented trio’s design makes carrying personal items easier for those using walking frames
- Students at Hong Kong Red Cross Princess Alexandra School create pouch that can be added to walkers
- The group were inspired by some of their peers at institution that cares for those dealing with physical handicaps or sickness
