A fire at a scrap metal recycling facility burned for five hours on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi area. Photo: Facebook
Residents complain of ‘scorching smell’ as Hong Kong recycling site burns for 5 hours
- The No 2 alarm blaze, which broke out just before dawn, sent smoke drifting through nearby neighbourhoods before it was extinguished at 10am
- While there were no injuries, air quality monitoring station showed levels of suspended particulate matter jumped in nearby areas
