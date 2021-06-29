A fire at a scrap metal recycling facility burned for five hours on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi area. Photo: Facebook A fire at a scrap metal recycling facility burned for five hours on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi area. Photo: Facebook
A fire at a scrap metal recycling facility burned for five hours on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi area. Photo: Facebook
Residents complain of ‘scorching smell’ as Hong Kong recycling site burns for 5 hours

  • The No 2 alarm blaze, which broke out just before dawn, sent smoke drifting through nearby neighbourhoods before it was extinguished at 10am
  • While there were no injuries, air quality monitoring station showed levels of suspended particulate matter jumped in nearby areas

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:07pm, 29 Jun, 2021

