Former wayward Hong Kong youth has kicked bad habits, persevered on way to becoming social worker

  • Student athlete Sam Ngan’s efforts to get on the right track, both figuratively and literally, have earned him a nomination for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
  • After leaving behind a troublemaking youth, Ngan hopes to help others do the same in the future

Eddie Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2021

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Sam Ngan left behind a misspent youth to attend university to become a social worker. Photo: Edmond So
