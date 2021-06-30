Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Sam Ngan left behind a misspent youth to attend university to become a social worker. Photo: Edmond So
Former wayward Hong Kong youth has kicked bad habits, persevered on way to becoming social worker
- Student athlete Sam Ngan’s efforts to get on the right track, both figuratively and literally, have earned him a nomination for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- After leaving behind a troublemaking youth, Ngan hopes to help others do the same in the future
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee Sam Ngan left behind a misspent youth to attend university to become a social worker. Photo: Edmond So