The new screen technology at the Space Museum is shown to members of the press on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam The new screen technology at the Space Museum is shown to members of the press on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Space Museum to reopen after hi-tech upgrade to dome theatre

  • The new screen uses panels that appear seamless and offer better colour and definition
  • The HK$30 million facelift, which took about a year to complete, also brings improved audio and projection systems

Ngai Yeung

Updated: 7:58pm, 29 Jun, 2021

