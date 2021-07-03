Ada Tsang (second from left) with blind Chinese climber Zhang Hong (left in foreground) and peers. Photo: Handout
How Hongkonger Ada Tsang beat setbacks, tragedy and failure to conquer Everest in record time
- Nepal’s surge in Covid-19 cases keeps fastest woman climber in Kathmandu, unable to come home
- At the top of world’s highest mountain, climber thought of mum who always supported her dreams
Topic | Climbing and mountaineering
