The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: food innovation for frail residents earns nomination for Senior Deli

  • Team of researchers and specialists working on way to make softer food options more appetising
  • Group working to make life better for those who have difficulty chewing and swallowing

Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2021 nominee team at Senior Deli (from left to right) Abellona U, Albert Cheung Ka-wing, Sandy Chung and Jim Wong, at the Infotech Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE